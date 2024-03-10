Tension continues in Argentina’s politics. Javier Milei, a central figure of liberalism in the country, annulled the salary increase recently applied to his cabinet and publicly challenged Cristina Kirchner with a proposal that shakes the foundations of the national political debate. This decision highlights her commitment to austere management and also poses a direct challenge to traditional political practices.

Milei, known for his explosive rhetoric and liberal economic proposals, questions current and past management, but also proposes a radical change in how the remuneration of public officials is perceived in Argentina. His challenge to Cristina Kirchner goes beyond a political confrontation, it is an invitation to rethink the priorities in the allocation of State resources. “Hello @cfkargentina. I just canceled the salary increases of the entire national cabinet,” Milei began his statement in X.

Last minute decision

Javier Milei announced the cancellation of the salary increase intended for his cabinet, arguing that, in times of crisis, it is imperative that political leaders set an example. He insisted on the need for efficient administration of public resources and questioned the morality of receiving salary increases when a large part of the population faces economic difficulties.

This decision comes after the news of the almost 50% increase in the income of the President and his Cabinet. However, the economist criticized a decree established by Cristina Kirchner and expressed his disagreement, promising the repeal of said decree, standing in opposition to current salary policies. Apparently, he accomplished it in less than 24 hours.

“Every day that passes we find a new rule that favored politicians and harmed Argentines. With us, the ones who are harmed will be the politicians. Obviously we are going to repeal that decree and roll back any increase that the political plant has perceived,” Milei said. in the midst of controversy over an increase of almost 50% in his salary and that of the Cabinet.

Javier Milei challenges Cristina Kirchner

The far-right Milei extended his criticism of Cristina Kirchner and challenged her to accept a minimum retirement instead of the exorbitant benefits that, according to him, she receives. This challenge highlights the economic discrepancies between ordinary citizens and some politicians, but also calls into question the equity of the retirement system. Milei uses this confrontation to focus public attention on economic and political discrepancies, and promote a broader discussion about tax reform and social justice in Argentina.

“I have just canceled the salary increases of the entire national cabinet. Since I saw you so worried about retirements, what do you think if I cancel the $14,000,000 that you receive as a privilege retirement and assign you a minimum retirement? I estimate “He’s not going to complain. Greetings,” reads Javier Milei’s message on his X account.

