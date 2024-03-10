On International Women’s Day, the president advisor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, called to honor with their work the achievements achieved and not to lower their guard so that the rights achieved by women are not seen. threatened.

“It is also the opportune time to recognize what we still have to achieve, to identify the challenges we face and the struggles that lie ahead. It is not yet time to ring the bell, the patriarchy has not yet been defeated,” he mentioned.

In a message on the occasion of March 8, at the session of the General Council of the INE, he recognized the lives of thousands of women who fought for their participation in society, on an equal footing with men.

On the other hand, Advisors from the National Electoral Institute (INE) and women representatives of seven political parties committed to promoting the development of an electoral process free of political violence against women.

At the national headquarters of the INE, the parties signed commitments for substantive parity, support against violence and promoting the participation and competitiveness of their candidates.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions