Throughout this year, the political parties of CDMX will spend around 31 million 218 thousand 879 pesos on the training of their militants, field research, as well as books, magazines and other publications in which they disseminate their political projects, in accordance with its 2024 Annual Work Programs.

In the case of Morena, whose standard bearer is Clara Brugada, it plans to spend 7 million 690 thousand pesos on publications such as the newspaper Regeneración, which is published bimonthly, and two volumes of the magazine Conciencias, both published by the party.

In the case of the National Action Party (PAN), its work plan contemplates an expense of 17 million 308 thousand 200 pesos.

In the case of the PRI, its budget is two million 469 thousand 496 pesos; while the PRD has a budget of two million 429 thousand 173 pesos and the Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM) has a budget of one million 322 thousand 10 pesos.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions