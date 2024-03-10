The actor and politician, Eduardo Verástegui, went on Friday to the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation to challenge the decision of the National Electoral Institute (INE) not to extend the deadline to gather the signatures necessary for his registration as a candidate for the Presidency of Mexico.

The politician assured that the INE ignored the 18 evidence he presented about the “countless flaws and inconsistencies of the application to gather citizen support,” he said.

“The @INEMexico once again acted outside the law: it illegally decided to deny my application for registration as an independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, deliberately ignoring the more than 18 documentary and public evidence that we presented,” Eduardo wrote in his account. of X.

He explained that among the evidence he presented was a report made by an expert expert, registered and certified in the matter by the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

