Suara.com – PT KAI Daop 2 Bandung announced the implementation of the 2024 Eid free motorbike transportation (motis) program organized by the Directorate General of Railways (DJKA) of the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub), and is accepting registrations until April 18 2024.

Ayep Hanapi, as Public Relations Manager for Daop 2 Bandung, explained that motorbike transportation for going home will take place on 2-8 April 2024, while transportation for returning will take place on 13-19 April 2024.

“He added that the Ministry of Transportation’s DJKA will coordinate this motis transport with the Public Service Obligation (PSO) train service. Registration will be open from March 4 2024 to April 18 2024,” said Ayep via short message in Bandung, on Sunday (10/3/ 2024).

He added that this motorbike transport will serve three service routes, namely, North, Central and South routes. There is one station in Daop 2 Bandung that serves motorized trains, namely Kiaracondong Station which is a southbound motorized transport with the connection Kampung Bandan – Kiaracondong – Madiun PP.

“People can enjoy the motorbike homecoming fare service by paying IDR 10,000 to IDR 20,000, depending on the destination of the homecoming. The aim of the service is for homecoming travelers who want to take their motorbikes to their hometowns,” said Ayep.

Ayep said this program was a step to improve the safety of travelers and reduce congestion when returning home on the highway.

“By using trains to transport passengers and goods, traffic jams on the highway can be reduced and increase the safety of travelers during the Eid 2024 homecoming transportation period,” said Ayep.

The requirements for people to take motorbike transportation are:

1. KTP, valid driver’s license, family card, STNK

2. Motor size less than 200 CC; standard & no modifications

3. One motorbike can facilitate the purchase of 2 adult passenger tickets + children under three years old

4. Register via mudikgratis.dephub.go.id followed by direct verification at the designated station. Registration can also be done at designated registration posts

5. Register by sending an active e-mail.

6. Purchase of train tickets for motis participants is in accordance with the name of the registered motis participant

7. The second passenger is listed on the registered participant’s family card

8. Tickets that have been purchased cannot be cancelled, schedule changes or passenger names changed

9. For participants who only register motorbikes, they are required to have/show proof of going home to other modes of transportation

10. The motorbike will be handed over H-1 or one day before the motorbike’s departure date

11. When handing over the motorbike, participants must show the applicant’s original KTP and proof of registration

12. Motorbikes entering at the delivery station or leaving at the destination station will be charged a parking fee by the station’s official parking manager

13. It is not permitted to leave helmets and rearview mirrors

14. Fuel must be emptied upon delivery

15. The train ticket booking code will be given when handing over the motorbike

16. Participants are prohibited from giving tips to the 2024 motis officers

17. The participants must obey the applicable rules.