Meta wipes out Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, irritating Tehran. Photo/Anadolu

TEHERAN – The Iranian government is upset and condemns the steps taken by the United States (US) technology giant; Meta, deleted its top leader’s Facebook and Instagram accounts; Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran called it a “violation of freedom of expression”.

Instagram and Facebook are among the most popular social media platforms for Iranians, but despite the government blocking their use, officials in the Islamic republic have accounts on the platforms.

Meta said last month it had removed Khamenei’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram for repeatedly violating its policies on “dangerous organizations and individuals”.

“Such actions are not only a violation of freedom of speech, but also an insult to millions of followers of his position and news,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saturday (9/3/2024).

“The motto of freedom of expression by some Western countries is empty and flashy slogans and a cover for their illegitimate political aims,” he told Middle East Eye, which is also published by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Khamenei, 84, has been the country’s supreme leader since 1989, a position that allows him to have the final say on major state policies. He has around five million followers on Instagram.

Meta’s move on February 8 came as Khamenei increasingly voiced his support for the Hamas group and criticized Israel amid the war between the two sides in the Gaza Strip.

“Khamenei is the most prominent supporter of the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza in the world, and the Silicon Valley Empire cannot prevent this voice from reaching world public opinion,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Even though the Iranian government banned Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms including X, internet users in the Islamic republic can still access them using virtual private networks or VPNs.

