Dear Massimo, since it began, 7 years ago, our Long Test has included a turnover that puts us on bikes from different brands each time. Just look at what we have subjected to our marathon in recent years: Yamaha and Honda in 2017, BMW and Suzuki in 2018, Kawasaki in 2019 (in the photo above, our Marco Riccardi witnesses the dismantling of the Versys 650), Ducati in 2020, Triumph in 2021, Moto Guzzi in 2022, KTM in 2023 and so on. In 2024 it will be Harley-Davidson’s turn, after which we will move on to the Benelli and Moto Morini that you indicate to us, without forgetting the Royal Enfield. Finally, even the Chinese ones such as Voge, Zontes and CFMoto will not escape our durability test.