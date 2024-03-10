Suara.com – The relationship between Nikita Mirzani and Laura Meizani Mawardi alias Lolly does not seem to have improved after their child returned to Indonesia.

Nikita Mirzani is reluctant to be associated with her daughter, Lolly, in any way.

Nikita Mirzani’s upload (Instagram/@nikitamirzanimawardi_172)

“I, Nikita Mirzani, no longer want to be associated with Lolly,” wrote Nikita Mirzani on her Instagram story, Sunday (10/3/2024).

Nikita Mirzani also said that she no longer had any business with Lolly. In fact, he didn’t know what his daughter was doing outside.

“Lolly and I no longer have any business or connection in any way. What Lolly did was without my knowledge and is no longer my responsibility,” said Nikita Mirzani.

Nikita Mirzani, who feels that Lolly is no longer her responsibility, emphasized that she only has 2 children, namely Azka and Arkana.

The widow of 3 children also admitted that she had never communicated or met Lolly again until now.

“I only have 2 children, Azka and Arka. I have never communicated or met Lolly until now and I have no intention of meeting Lolly again,” explained Nikita Mirzani.

Latest Portrait of Nikita Mirzani (Instagram)

Because of this, Nikita Mirzani asked Lolly and the people around her child to no longer carry her name in any way.

Nikita Mirzani also does not hesitate to report Lolly and people around her to the police if they still mention her name.

“Please appreciate and respect my family’s decision. For Lolly or people who are dealing with Lolly, never mention my name again. If that is still done, then I will take strict or legal action,” explained Nikita Mirzani.

Whereas previously, Lolly admitted via Instagram story that her relationship with her mother, Nikita Mirzani, was fine.

In fact, Lolly said that she had returned to Nikita Mirzani’s house since returning to Indonesia.

However, it is known that Lolly decided to live alone in an apartment rather than with Nikita Mirzai at home.