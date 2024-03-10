Rome, 10 March 2024 – Roma made a last-gasp draw at the Franchi against Fiorentina: Giallorossi’s Llorente scored the final goal in the 94th minute after a superb performance from Fiorentina, leading 2: 1 throughout the second half without scoring a penalty. Biraghi thanks to Svilar.

It matches

Roma immediately went forward with Paredes, who sent a millimeter cross from distance into the feet of El Shaarawy, and the ball went out of bounds. In the fifth minute, Lukaku accelerates and throws a low shot to the right, Terracciano saves. Two minutes later Fiorentina appears with Ranieri and this time Svilar defends the score 0-0. In the 8th minute Bonaventura tries and again the Giallorossi goalkeeper saves the attempt. Dybala makes a weak shot at the Viola goal in the 17th minute, but this is not a problem for Terracciano. The result broke the deadlock in the 18th minute thanks to a superb header from Ranieri that Svilar could not stop. Mandrake is dangerous in the 22nd minute, sending the ball into the net with his flat left foot, a minute later former Giallorossi player Belotti shoots, Svilar sends it into the corner. Half an hour later, De Rossi sends off Mancini, who has already received a yellow card and especially fouled this evening, Hasen replaces him on the field. In the 33rd minute, Aouar almost hit Terracciano’s right post, Fiorentina responded with Sottil’s header from Belotti’s cross wide of the goal to the right.

In the second half, Belotti was again dangerous with his header, but in the first minute, in the 50th minute, it was Roma’s turn with Cristante, his quick low strike stopped by Terracciano. But it was Aouar who equalized in the 58th minute, Dybala started the game and found El Shaarawy, the ball went to Angelino and the Algerian headed home. A minute later, Angelino’s superb shot from the left is aimed straight at Cristante, who is attacking in the middle, but he misses it. Fiorentina doubled their lead in the 68th minute, Mandrake heading home Belotti’s cross from Biraghi from the left.

It’s time for a change: Roma, Dybala and El Shaarawy leave, Baldanzi and Zalewski enter. In the 78th minute it was Fiorentina’s turn, Duncan came on instead of Sottil. Fiorentina takes a penalty after Paredes fouls Belotti, Biraghi shoots, Svilar saves, the defense goes away. Other fields for Roma: Paredes and Angelino instead of Pellegrini and Spinazzola. Four minutes of injury time and three fresh Viola players on the field: Mandrake, Lopez and Belotti came on, Barak, Melo and Nzola came on. Llorente equalizes the score in the last available second. (Photo: X @SerieA, source: Adnkronos)