The Dutch TBS system has been failing in recent years. NRC reporter Freek Shravesande spent three days at the Van Mesdag Clinic in Groningen. How does TBS work in practice?

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please write to our Ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Frik Schravesande Voice: Nienke Brinkhuis Production and Editing: Jan Paul de Bondt Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photography: Kees van de Veen Share Send a letter to the editor