Latina, March 10, 2024 – On the afternoon of March 8, in Latina, the carabinieri of the local branch of the Carabinieri Borgo Podgora executed a detention order issued by the prosecutor’s office of the Roman Court against a citizen of class 87, resident in Latina, responsible for the crime of extortion and violation of the law on weapons committed in Rome in 2013. The detainee, having completed the formalities, was committed to the Latina prison to serve a sentence of 5 years and 4 months.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

