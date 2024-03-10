The Prosecutor’s Office reported the arrest of Brandt Ulloa, campaign leader of the opposition candidate for the presidency of Venezuela María Corina Machado. Brant becomes the fourth leader detained for alleged links to “terrorist” plans that sought to attack the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

“The subject Emil Brandt Ulloa was presented by the Public Ministry before the Control Court of Barinas,” prosecutor Tarek William Saab indicated in X, minutes after Machado denounced the leader’s arrest. The prosecutor noted that Brandt had been wanted for “weeks” for being “incriminated” in “violent” and “terrorist” plans against the government.

The leader will be charged in a Caracas court for the crimes of “conspiracy, association, gender violence (physical) and insult to the official: motivated by the attacks he inflicted on several police and military women,” Saab added.

Machado leader arrested for “terrorism”

The US supports “democratic process” despite “transgressions”

The United States government supports the “democratic process” in Venezuela despite the “transgressions” of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is taking measures “in the wrong direction,” declared the head of US diplomacy for Latin America. , Brian Nichols.

Last year, US President Joe Biden’s government partially lifted some of the sanctions imposed on Caracas in response to an agreement reached in October with the opposition.

The purpose of this agreement was to achieve several objectives: freeing some imprisoned Americans and Venezuelan political prisoners, setting a date for the presidential elections, and lifting the disqualification of all candidates for the elections. The elections will take place on July 28, with Nicolás Maduro as the natural candidate for re-election and the opposition in a difficult situation, since his main candidate, María Corina Machado, has been disqualified.

MPPE ONLINE payment receipt for March 2024: download your digital voucher

MPPE workers will be able to check their fortnight and bonus deposits with this easy guide to access your receipt online:

Enter the official MPPE Worker Self-Management portal

Click on ‘certified user’ and log in with your identity card, bank account (last four digits) and your year of birth

Go to ‘payment receipt’ and complete the form with the requested information

Then, click on ‘generate payment receipt’ and the system will show you your voucher

Finally, select the ‘download payment receipt in PDF format’ option and that’s it.

DolarToday today, Sunday, March 10: price of the dollar

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 38.41 per dollar today, March 10. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

DolarToday, March 10: price of the dollar in Venezuela. Photo: DolarToday

What was the ‘Caracazo’ in Venezuela?

On February 27, 1989, in Venezuela, a set of events known as the ‘Caracazo’ occurred. This term refers to a series of protests, riots and looting that began in the capital, Caracas, and spread to other cities in the country. These events marked one of the most significant social and political crises in the contemporary history of Venezuela.

The immediate trigger of the ‘Caracazo’ was the announcement of a package of economic measures imposed by the government of then-president Carlos Andrés Pérez, in response to the conditions established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant financing to the country. Among the most controversial measures were the liberalization of fuel prices, which resulted in an immediate and significant increase in transportation costs, and the liberalization of prices for basic goods and services, which led to a widespread increase in prices.

What are the Homeland Bonds?

The Venezuelan government continues its Homeland Bonds program, intended to support various sectors of the population in the face of the economic situation. In September 2023, four types of bonuses were delivered:

Bonus against the Economic War for public employees: 945 bolivars. Bonus against the Economic War for public sector retirees: 1,545 bolivars. Chamba Juvenil Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. Somos Venezuela Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. These bonuses represent direct aid to Venezuelans, although the government has not yet announced specific dates for the delivery of the next subsidies.

With information from AFP.