The eleventh edition of LIFF – Lamezia International Film Fest will be held in Lamezia Terme from 16 to 20 July 2024.

LIFF11, the festival created and directed by GianLorenzo Franzì, former collaborator of RaiUno’s Cinematografo and member of the Nastri d’Argento jury, LIFF was born in 2007, and since then it has hosted and awarded artists of the caliber of Abel Ferrara, Peter Greenaway, Lars Von Trier, Carlo Verdone, Lina Wertmuller, Mario Martone, Toni Servillo, Ornella Muti and many others. Up to Lino Banfi, Luc Merenda and Niccolò Ammaniti, stars of 2023.

“Très bon festival, des organisateurs à l’écoute des cinéaste. There is a Festival that you will recommend living to my friends”; “Excellent organization and very friendly and warm team”: these are just two random comments among the almost 2000 directors participating, over ten years, in the international short film competition Colpo D’Occhio. Which from 2024 will also open up to feature films from all over the world: an international competition for feature films which from today will open up an even more powerful look at the declinations of the audiovisual sector during the five days of the event.

This is only the first of the many surprises of the eleventh edition of the Lamezia International Film Fest: like every year, in fact, the director and the staff are working to bring many guests to the Calabrian town, so that the experience is increasingly lively and full.

