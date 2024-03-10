The photo published on Instagram shows a serene and smiling Kate Middleton, surrounded by the affection of her husband and children. There are still many doubts.

Kate Middleton is back, surprisingly, and also with a smile. Today, the Princess of Wales returned to show herself on social media, radiant and fit. The shot of her, published by Kensington Palace and taken by her husband William, portrays her smiling together with her children George, Charlotte and Louise. “Thank you for your continued support,” we read in the message accompanying the publication on Instagram.

This news comes as an official return after weeks of silence and speculation of various kinds, even the most conspiracy-minded. The official photo marks Kate Middleton’s first public appearance since January, when she underwent abdominal surgery that had caused concern among English citizens.

Previously, the only image of the princess had been published by the weekly ‘Chi’ and showed her convalescing, almost unrecognizable, together with her mother.

No public commitments before Easter, however, this had been somewhat anticipated. Kensington Palace does not provide specific updates on Kate’s health, who remains in recovery. His return to public commitments is expected in April, on a date yet to be confirmed. In recent days, her presence at “The Trouping Color” on June 8th was announced, but the news was denied shortly thereafter.

The operation he had several weeks ago, however, remains at times mysterious. Kate Middleton, 42 years old, underwent surgery last January 17th at the London Clinic and spent 13 nights in hospital. The reason for the surgery was not disclosed, but the Royal Family categorically denied that it was a tumor.

The photo published on Instagram shows a serene and smiling Kate, surrounded by the affection of her husband and children. An image that reassures the subjects and testifies to the strength and tenacity of the princess. Without a doubt a beautiful message but submerged in old and new doubts.