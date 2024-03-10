Linz – It was a great day for Italy at the Grand Prix of Linz, Austria on March 9th. The Italian judoka fought with determination and dedication, achieving important goals.

Antonio Esposito and Irene Pedrotti did so, taking gold and silver in the 81kg and 70kg categories.

Both achieved career-best results in the competition in their category.

Esposito scored 700 points and entered the top ten of the Olympic rankings, taking a decisive step towards qualifying for Paris 2024: “Strangely enough, this day started well,” said Antonio Esposito, as reported by fijlkam.it, “I woke up relaxed, calm and peaceful. . And for the first time I slept all night, which never happens to me before a race because I’m nervous and excited. This time I felt calm, even when I stepped onto the tatami, serene, I attacked hard… maybe because I slept well! The most beautiful of the five ippons? I choose the last one, the one in the finale, because it was the most exciting of all. These are moments I’ve dreamed of for a long, long time, this is the third four-year Olympic event I’ve competed in, and twice I didn’t qualify for different reasons. And finally, I have long dreamed of this race, this race, this holiday… I imagined it, I always imagined it this way, what this Olympic qualification would be like. And I think that after today, with the points that I have, I think I have achieved this.”

There were also many positions won by Pedrotti. The latter scored 490 points and is now close to the benchmark top ten: “I am proud of my race,” said Irene Pedrotti, as fijlkam.it continues, “the way I handled it, even if I regret the final a little, but we are moving forward and continue to work on the mistakes. I thank Enrico Parlati, who followed me exceptionally (2 of 2). Special thanks to my father and Matteo, who gave me extra strength in the race today. In conclusion, I thank the Turin Academy and Alessandro, who every day give me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. Let’s go to”.

Photo of Fiilkam