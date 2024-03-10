Joy Böhne won the world title at the World All-Around Championships in Inzell, Germany, after winning the 5,000 meters. Thus, the 24-year-old Dutchwoman was ahead of her compatriots Marijke Groenewoud and Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong. During the tournament, Groenwoud was at the top of the rankings. She finished the World Championships with silver, Rijpma-de Jong with bronze.

With a gold medal in the 5000 meters, Böhne succeeded former world champion Irene Schouten, who recently retired from her figure skating career. Böhne is participating in the World All-Around Championships for the first time. In the final match, she defeated fifth-ranked Chinese Han Mei. Boehne previously set records in the 3000 and 1500 meters during this World Championships.

On the final day of the World Championships in Inzell, American Jordan Stoltz set a course record at a distance of 1500 meters. Thanks to this, he increased his lead over Patrick Rust. Rust finished more than a second and a half behind and took second place. Belgian Bart Swings took third place.

(ANP)

