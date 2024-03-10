First on Saturday in the sprint race, the Ducati Pramac team rider Jorge Martin was unable to repeat his victory on Sunday in Qatar, in the first MotoGP Grand Prix of the season. The vice world champion finished a tight race in third place, mainly spent fighting against Brad Binder: “A really difficult race, I started well, but from the start I had to manage the tire well. Bagnaia immediately started to push but I showed that I have a fast pace. Definitely faster than in the race a year ago. I controlled the bike so as not to run out of grip on the rear and things went well.”

At the end Martin seemed to have more than Binder but was unable to take second place: “He also pushed hard and got the better of me even though I had almost closed the gap. I also tried to overtake but he defended himself well”.

Martin is satisfied with third place and his weekend in Losail: “The balance is good. I scored a lot of points and it’s important. I won the Sprint Race and I’m happy. Now head for the next race.”