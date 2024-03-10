Jorge Álvarez Máynez promised that, if he becomes President of Mexico, he will pacify the country in six years through a strategy that he will present in Colima, the State with the highest rate of violence in Mexico.

“Not only am I the first presidential candidate to visit Colima. The first week as President of the Republic, next October, we are going to present the new security model here. We are going to present here the model to pacify the country, Colima,” he said during his visit to the Entity.

Likewise, he promised that during his Government he will prioritize Colima getting out of the insecurity crisis in which it finds itself.

“Never again will you see your State in last place, never again will you see Colima with more homicides than El Salvador, with more homicides than the most violent countries in the world. Just as they talk about what was done in that country, that a condition of violence was modified, in five or six years, they will say: ‘Mexico was pacified, Colima was pacified, children can go out into the streets again. ‘, that is the commitment we come to make here,” he said.

