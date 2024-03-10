Suara.com – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, commented on the controversial incident in the match against Manchester City in Week 28 of the Premier League. In the final minutes, City’s Jeremy Doku was deemed to have committed a foul when he raised his leg too high and hit Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister in the chest.

Although Klopp believed the incident should have been a 100 per cent penalty for his team, referee Michael Oliver and VAR Stuart Attwell’s decisions suggested otherwise, causing the match at Anfield to end in a 1-1 draw.

“This is a penalty for all footballers on the planet. If you think it’s not one of them, then maybe you’re not a football fan,” said Klopp.

However, the incident was not only supposed to end in a penalty.

Klopp argued that Doku should have received a yellow card as additional punishment.

“In all positions on the field, there were violations and also yellow cards,” said Klopp.

“He can only hit the ball because his feet are there. They say: hit the ball. But if the ball is not there, he kills it, the feet have nothing to do with it,” he added.

Even though this draw means Liverpool remains one point ahead of Manchester City in the standings, Arsenal managed to take the top of the standings with the same number of points, namely 64 points, with a superior goal difference.