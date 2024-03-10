loading…

It turns out that the US was worried that Russia would bomb Ukraine’s nuclear bomb at the end of 2022. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – At the end of 2022, the United States (US) began to “rigorously prepare” for the possibility of Russia attacking Ukraine with nuclear weapons. This was stated by two senior Washington government officials to CNN.

If Moscow had nuclear bombed Kyiv at that time, it would have been the first nuclear attack in a war since America dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki nearly eighty years earlier.

The officials said Joe Biden’s administration is particularly concerned that Russia might use tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield.

CNN journalist Jim Sciutto said he first reported that US officials were concerned about Russia’s use of tactical nuclear weapons in 2022, but in his new book, “The Return of Great Powers,” to be published March 12, 2024, he reveals exclusive details. about the unprecedented level of emergency planning undertaken by senior Biden administration officials, who have become increasingly concerned about the situation.

“That’s what this conflict presents to us, so we believe and I think it’s our right to prepare thoroughly and do everything possible to avoid that happening,” the first senior Biden administration official told Sciutto, reported Sunday (10 /3/2024).

What led the Biden administration to reach such a surprising assessment was not just one indicator, but a series of developments, analyzes and—most importantly—highly sensitive new intelligence information.

The government’s fears, a second senior administration official told the journalist, “are not just hypothetical — they are also based on some of the information we have gathered.”

“We have to plan so that we are in the best position should this unthinkable event actually occur,” the same senior administration official told Sciutto.

During that period, from late summer to fall 2022, the White House National Security Council held a series of meetings to establish contingency plans.