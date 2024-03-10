The podcast “Muschio Selvaggio” by Fedez and Davide Marra will end soon due to internal tensions. The authors themselves reveal it.

The podcast “Muschio Selvaggio“, hosted by Fedez and Davide Marra, usually deals with music and entertainment, offering interesting discussions and interviews. However, problems have recently arisen between the hosts and Luis Sal, a former partner of the program.

These disagreements have become so great that the podcast will stop after three episodes have aired. Fedez stated that continuing in this situation has become difficult for everyone to manage. It’s unclear what the podcast’s future holds, but Fedez expressed hope that it could return with a new name or format.

The legal situation between Fedez and Luis Sal is complex and still uncertain. While there have been attempts to resolve the disagreements, the situation remains uncertain and the future of the podcast is shrouded in doubt. Furthermore, during the March 11 episode, the hosts announced the conclusion of the podcast after the broadcast of the three already recorded episodes.

The decision was made without going into details of the ongoing legal issues. The program was the subject of a legal dispute between Fedez and Luis Sal, which led the Milan court to issue an order in favor of Sal for the judicial seizure of the shares of the company managed by Fedez’s mother. The singer, however, expressed his desire to continue the podcast, while Marra said he was waiting for the judges’ decisions.

In the last episode, broadcast on March 11, space was given to Medy, a talented trapper from 2001 of Moroccan origins, who faced numerous challenges in life, including youth detention, before emerging as an artist. Through his engaging story, he conveyed a message of resilience and determination, inspiring anyone facing difficult times to not give up and fight to achieve their dreams. His testimony showed the power of music to transform negative experiences into opportunities for growth and hope.