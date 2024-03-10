loading…

Major Amishar Ben David, a military commander who is also a cousin of Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, was killed in the war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/IDF

TEL AVIV – The Israeli military on Saturday announced the death of one of its commanders, Major Amishar Ben David, in the war against Palestinian resistance groups in the southern Gaza Strip, on Friday.

Ben David (43) from Eli in Samaria is the commander of the Oz Commando Brigade. He is also the cousin of the Israeli Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Bezalel Smotrich.

Smotrich confirmed Saturday night that Ben David is his cousin. He mourned the loss of his cousin in a post on X.

“My beloved cousin, Amishar, an Israeli hero, died in fighting in Gaza,” wrote the minister, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Sunday (10/3/2024).

“We grew up together. Relatively few cousins ​​have such a strong and special bond.”

Smotrich shared a photo of the two from a family barbecue held last summer, writing: “Who would have thought this would be the last photo? The pain was excruciating. An indescribable loss.”

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that another officer from the same brigade was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The Zionist military said that troops fighting in the Khan Younis area killed more than 20 militiamen in face-to-face fighting and Air Force strikes during weekend fighting.

IDF forces also fought militias in the residential town of Hamad north of Khan Younis and captured a number of militiamen in the area.

(but)