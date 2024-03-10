loading…

Israel massacred 82 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in 24 hours. The total Palestinian death toll has reached 30,960 people since October 7 2023. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – At least 82 Palestinians were killed and 122 others injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continued its aerial bombing attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip. This was conveyed by the Gaza Ministry of Health on Saturday.

“Israeli occupation forces carried out 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 82 people martyred and 122 people injured over the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement, reported by Anadolu, Sunday (10/3/2024).

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads because rescue teams cannot reach them,” the statement said.

“72% of the victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza are children and women,” the statement continued.

Ignoring the interim decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Israel continues its incessant attacks on the Gaza Strip where at least 30,960 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023.

According to Palestinian health authorities, most of the dead were women and children. In addition, 72,524 other people were injured.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed more than 1,200 people.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced 85% of the territory’s population amid shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the territory’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel was accused of genocide in the ICJ trial. An ICJ interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to halt genocidal acts and take action to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza.

However, hostilities continue and aid deliveries are still insufficient to overcome the humanitarian disaster.

