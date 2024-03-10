Weddings, bar mitzvahs, sometimes car industry ceremonies – I don’t just wear a suit, there has to be a good reason for it. Driving and being driven by my trusty chauffeur Jeeves in a three quarter of a million Bentley is such a reason, especially if it’s not just a 1961 HJ Mulliner Bentley Continental Flying Spur. They cost a quarter each and are stuck in the past. This is here, this is the future.

One of the great things about this whole electric revolution we’re all witnessing is that some old cars are getting a new lease of life. Like this. Yes, this phenomenal “asphalt craft” has undergone a full electric heart transplant. This is the work of Silverstone-based EV restomodders Lunaz Design, who have been shaking up the classic world with their painstaking conversions and restorations for several years now.

More classics that Lunaz electrifies

Bentley not for you? Then Lunaz has a colossal sixties Rolls-Royce Phantom V for you, or a Rolls Silver Cloud, or a Jaguar XK120. The latest addition to the range is the first-generation electric Range Rover, which costs around £250,000. The intention is to do short production runs to keep costs low, but if you still have a blank check somewhere, Lunaz will also be happy to make something entirely to your wishes. And it doesn’t even have to be a British brand – everything is negotiable.

“The goal is always excellence,” says David Lorenz, founder of Lunaz. “Singer was a huge inspiration to me when I started the company; so much attention to detail. But when I saw Rob [Dickinson, oprichter van Singer – red.] upon meeting, the first advice he gave was to not think about perfection. No car is perfect – it’s better to set a course and stick to it. Perfection is impossible.” But of course you can always try to get as close as possible.

Here’s how Lunaz turns a classic into an electric car

The process goes as follows. Lunaz will provide a donor car, or you if you have something in your 18-car garage that’s rotting anyway (this Bentley cost £160,000 before Lunaz even looked at it). Each machine is assembled from bare metal; First, everything is scanned with a 3D laser, then a CAD model is created, the best location for batteries and electronics is determined, and chassis flaws are corrected. This is clearly not a case of “plug in batteries, insert motors from a crashed Tesla and you’re done” – this is high-class engineering work.

John Hilton is responsible for all drive technology, which is designed and developed by Lunaz itself. He was previously a director of Renault F1 and helped Fernando Alonso win two F1 titles. He and Lorenz met completely by chance – they happened to be next to each other on a plane when the whole company was still just an idea – after which the latter did everything possible to pull Hilton out of retirement; a gamble that paid off handsomely.

Lunaz recently moved to larger premises, doubled its workforce and design capacity and can now produce 120 vehicles a year. In addition, every year it is possible to develop two new models. “I already have cars in mind for the next five years,” Lorenz tells us.

Technical specifications of the electric Bentley Continental Flying Spur S1

Let’s return to Bentley. It contains two electric motors that deliver approximately 350 hp to all wheels. The 80kWh battery provides a range of around 400km, fast charging can be done at up to 150kW, braking provides power and there are modern gizmos like cruise control and traction control. The batteries are separated and placed front and rear to optimize weight distribution.

Inside, the idea is just as clear: retain the charm of the original, but subtly integrate all those technologies we can’t live without today. When your driver opens the back door for you, you’ll notice a USB connection under the chrome heated rear seat button.

Photo: © TopGear/Mark Fagelson

Photo: © TopGear/Mark Fagelson

Photo: © TopGear/Mark Fagelson

Photo: © TopGear/Mark Fagelson

Photo: © TopGear/Mark Fagelson

Photo: © TopGear/Mark Fagelson

From the front, Smith’s beautiful watch looks original, but it displays weird things like battery charge and temperature, and whether you’re consuming or regenerating power. There’s a ton of veneer and durable sliders and buttons, so the small cruise control button is barely noticeable, as is the switch that controls the charging port.

But once you sit down, tuck your hips under the huge, skinny steering wheel and sit on the leather throne, there’s nothing new or futuristic about it – it’s a classic car through and through. The smell and the sight of this endless hat is one big journey through time.

Driving an electric car is much calmer

Turn the key, move the steering lever to position D, and you’ll ride as smoothly as if you were running a hot knife through soft butter. No hassle of resuscitating an old engine, no waiting for the fluids to warm up, although, oddly enough, it takes a solid torque to start all the systems – that will be decided when the car is actually completely finished, they say.

Still needs some calibration here and there, like the torque curve (could use a little more when driving). This can be done on a laptop, which is much preferable to a complete rebuild of the old engine. Moreover, the performance is extremely adequate.

Who would buy an electric Bentley Continental Flying Spur?

But who’s buying this classic Bentley EV variant, which starts at £350,000 but can cost much more if you go crazy with special paint colours, lightweight bodywork and interior trim? So, the future owner of this car accidentally appeared on Lunaz without warning.

He was wearing some pretty weird shoes, so “eccentric” seems like a good starting point. He also owns one of the largest collections of pre-war cars in the world, so he clearly loves the classics but also knows their quirks. He wanted something that he could drive every day, without worries or hassle. Something that just does it. And very good indeed.

Lunaz keeps these cars alive

You may consider this whole enterprise blasphemous. Not me. These big Bentleys were never designed for the growl of a big V8 engine, but for gliding along smoothly and quietly, and electric drive is perfect for that. Lunaz claims that in this way it is “preserving the legacy of one of the most beautiful cars in the world.” In other words, it does not kill history, but preserves it for future generations. If Lunaz keeps such beautiful shapes on the road, I will support them 100 percent.

Many thanks to Burghley House for providing space for the photographs.