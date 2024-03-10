Many British insurers are refusing Chinese cars, but why?

Did you think that car insurance in the Netherlands was a headache? Here it is quite easy compared to, for example, the UK. There are many factors that influence your insurance, from where you live (in every area!), what kind of car you have, to the specific model of car, and even whether it has an alarm and/or whether you park the car in a (safe) place. access road. on the street. For younger drivers, it may even be beneficial to opt for a black box that monitors your driving behavior and compliance with the rules. If you don’t, your premium will increase. If you do this, your premium will decrease.

Insurers refuse Chinese cars

Some time ago we saw that insuring Chelsea Tractor in Chelsea is not an easy task, now it is the turn of Chinese cars. AutoExpress delved into the fact that many UK insurers are either refusing to insure cars from brands such as BYD, GWM and MG, or charging outrageously high premiums for it. And no, it’s not because insurers are taking matters into their own hands to keep Xi Jinping out. There are even good Chinese cars in the UK, such as the Ora 03 (formerly Funky Cat). Therefore you are not entitled to insure.

So the problem is not with the cars themselves, but with the repair strategy. Chinese brands, the above three but others suffer from this, seem to be poor at supplying parts. To such an extent that, for example, certain parts for a car (eg body parts) cannot be delivered or have to wait an excruciatingly long time. Chinese cars have already been written off because they cannot be repaired. Insurers are simple: if the risk of a completely written-off car systematically lurks, premiums go through the roof.

Strategy

In addition, insurers rely on the car repair strategy that each brand has, which is why many brands in the UK are very open about it. This way, each workshop will be able to know how much attention is paid to bring the car to the manufacturer’s level. Chinese brands don’t need this in their own countries, so the information is not available for the UK market. Example: In China, a side-swiped car is almost never written off because parts are cheap and readily available, and wages are so low that labor costs have little effect. Therefore, in the UK, certified repairs must be carried out to invalid regulations, using parts that are not available or virtually unavailable, excluding labor costs, making them expensive. In short: writing off the car completely is actually your only option.

Answer

Both BYD and Great Wall say that this problem recently came to light for them and that the maximum possible damage is now literally limited. That MG is having similar problems is even more surprising as Morris Garage still hopes to retain its British roots. The Rover/MG never left the market after being bought in China, and with models like the CityRover, MG3 and MG6, you could always buy an MG in the UK. That’s why they promise that their UK operation will make it their top priority to provide faster and better parts delivery.

With new brands, this question arises even before a single car is sold. For example, Chery’s OMODA is about to debut in the UK and they were more or less required to have a clear plan for their parts range. There is room for improvement, but it appears to be getting closer.

This article Insurers refuse to insure Chinese cars first appeared on Ruetir.