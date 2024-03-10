Los Angeles, March 10, 2024 – Lorenzo Sonego cannot beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie. The Azzurros lost two sets to zero (6-4, 6-4) in the second round. Norrie then continues the ATP Indian Wells tournament, having already won the event in 2021.

Instead, Lorenzo Musetti advances to the third round. He beat Denis Shapovalov with a score of 2:1 (6-4, 2-6, 7-5). Tomorrow he will face world number seven Holger Rune.

Luca Nardi also continues, defeating world number 50 Chinese Zhizhen Zhang 6-3 3-6 6-3.

However, in the women’s tournament, Lucia Bronzetti beats the Ukrainian Angelina Kalinina in two sets (6-3, 6-4) and reaches the 1/16 finals.

Photo internazionaliBNLditalia.com/Sposito