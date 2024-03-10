Los Angeles, March 10, 2024 – Jannik Sinner is on court today in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Indian Wells in a live and streaming match against Germany’s Jan Lennard Struff. Sinner, seeded third, is hoping for a third title in 2024 after triumphs at the Australian Open and ATP Rotterdam.

The 22-year-old Italian, if successful on the California hard courts, will overtake Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and rise to second place in the rankings. If the forecasts come true, the fight with the Iberian will take place in the semi-finals.

However, the Sinner must first overcome Struff’s obstacle. The Italian, fresh from a convincing victory over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, had never faced the German.

Match live and streaming, times

The match is scheduled for 22:30 Italian time on Sunday, March 10. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (205). In addition, it will also be available to stream on Now, Sky Go and Tennis TV.

ATP Indian Wells, Djokovic in third round

Djokovic, the world number 1, won in 2 hours 10 minutes against Australian Aleksandar Vucic. The Serbian wins with a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour – nittoatpfinals.com