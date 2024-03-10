Perhaps, he says, it’s because things never actually go bad and the consequences aren’t big enough. “And then you quickly think: oh, the medicine, it’s just a little annoying, but I’m not going to die.” Sex without a condom is normal in the company of friends of a twenty-year-old biomedical student. STDs and their associated antibiotic treatment are taken for granted.

Or not, because he and his friends rarely get tested for STDs. “Sometimes I think: I have to do this. But it’s so troublesome,” he says. A student sits in a cafe on the Roterseiland campus of the University of Amsterdam (UvA). He wears a polo shirt, has a laptop on his lap and is “a little lonely.”

The number of Europeans with STDs is growing rapidly, according to a study by the European Health Service ECDC last Thursday. There are 48 percent more cases of gonorrhea reported in 2022 than the year before. For syphilis, this figure was 34 percent, for chlamydia – 16 percent. In the Netherlands, more than 10,000 cases of gonorrhea were diagnosed in 2022, an increase of about 33 percent. Only in Spain there were more (almost 23,000).

Fast-paced sexual encounters are normal in his company, says the twenty-year-old student. But in Bali and Cape Town, things are really moving. These are popular destinations for twentysomethings (those who can afford it) where they can relax for a few months. “I hear a lot of stories from friends who often have unsafe sex there. There are travelers from many different countries there, so I would imagine that STDs would spread faster.”

Much more testing in the Netherlands

There is also a wide variety of sexual encounters in Fleur’s (23) group of friends. There is an empty cup with leftover coffee on the table in front of her. Wiske (23) and Alex (21) sit on either side. All three are single. “I know a lot of people who have someone else over at least once a month. And they often have unprotected sex,” says Fleur. She herself has never had an STD. Whiske does. “I’m pretty casual about using condoms. Often neither of them realizes it, and then it just doesn’t happen. I believe that preventing pregnancy is more important than preventing STDs. So after I got the IUD, I became even more relaxed.”

Alex always has a condom in his bag. And he uses it too. “But half my male friends don’t. It’s not on purpose, it’s just more convenient for them.” And when it comes to STD testing? “Personally, I don’t know boys who test, only girls.”

Sex education in the Netherlands has gotten worse

However, the Netherlands does much more testing for STDs than other European countries. This skews the absolute numbers of the European studies, says Hannah Bos, an infection control doctor at Soa Aids Nederland. “You can’t deny the rise in gonorrhea in the Netherlands, but it’s not as big a problem here as in some Eastern European countries, for example.” In the Netherlands, syphilis is “concentrated” among men who have sex with men, Bos says. Moreover, the number of cases of chlamydia has increased in an absolute sense, and not in a relative sense, if you look at the number of tests performed for chlamydia.

According to her, the increase in the incidence of gonorrhea is alarming. “This can cause very unpleasant symptoms such as inflammation in the lower abdomen, epididymitis and fertility problems. And if it gets into your eye, you can get an eye infection that can destroy your cornea.”

Sex education

“We don’t know exactly why the number of diagnoses has increased,” Bos says. “But there are a number of signals that worry us. First, condom use among young people has fallen alarmingly over the past five years. Sometimes it seems that the norm has become: no condoms, but testing. We also have the impression that sexuality education in the Netherlands has gotten worse; Young people are unhappy with what they learn in school about sex and everything related to it. There is a lack of good knowledge about how to prevent STDs and what to do if you have an STD.”

And there’s something else: attention to STDs seems to be waning. Soa Aids Nederland used to receive money from the government for campaigns, but in 2011 the government cut these subsidies. Bos: “We need another smart, evidence-based campaign that is measured and repeated every year.”

Sexually transmitted diseases have become “more normal,” Fleur sees in a café on the UW campus. “If you had an STD a few years ago, you immediately felt ashamed. But if you have an STD now, no one will be surprised.” Wiske even sees a small bright spot in the increase in diagnoses. “STDs are of course a consequence of having unprotected sex with many different partners, but on the other hand, the increase shows that people are obviously free to have sex with whoever they want.”

The full names of the students are known to the editors.

