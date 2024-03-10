Suara.com – Oki Setiana Dewi is starting to prepare activity plans ahead of the month of Ramadan. One of them is breaking the fast together, which is routinely held every year.

“Yes, definitely, it’s called the holy month of Ramadhan, which is definitely what we really look forward to when breaking the fast together,” said Oki Setiana Dewi at the Maskanul Huffadz Islamic boarding school, Pondok Aren, South Tangerang, Saturday (9/3/2024).

The activity of breaking the fast together within Oki Setiana Dewi’s family was carried out more than once. Usually, each family member, including Ria Ricis, will be the host for this activity.

Oki Setiana Dewi after attending the gala premiere of the film Journey to Prove Love at XXI Epicentrum, Kuningan, Jakarta, Thursday (29/2/2024). [Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo]

“Usually in our family the tradition is to have iftar together with the extended family at my house, then at Ricis’s house, at Shindy’s house too. So we move from house to house,” explained Oki Setiana Dewi.

The plan is that breaking the fast together within Oki Setiana Dewi’s family will begin in the second or third week of Ramadan.

“The schedule depends, we don’t specify it. What’s certain is that it usually starts in the second or third week. Just because it’s still the start of Ramadhan, we haven’t planned to break the fast together, we’re still busy with our respective families,” explained Oki Setiana Dewi.

All members of the Oki Setiana Dewi family will be waiting for their presence when they break the fast together later. Teuku Ryan is no exception, who is currently still undergoing divorce proceedings from Ria Ricis.

There is no reason for Oki Setiana Dewi not to invite Teuku Ryan to family events. However, Oki still considers Ryan to be one of his younger brothers.

Teuku Ryan leaves the South Jakarta Religious Court after his divorce trial against Ria Ricis, Monday (4/3/2024). [Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo]

“Yes, everyone is my family and younger siblings that I love,” said Oki Setiana Dewi.

However, Oki Setiana Dewi refused to talk more about this matter. He immediately ended the question and answer session with the media crew while wishing Muslims who were observing the fast a happy fast.

As is known, Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan’s household problems finally ended up in court. Ricis sued Ryan for divorce at the South Jakarta Religious Court on January 30 2024.

The first trial of Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan was held on February 19 2024. With a mediation agenda, Ricis and Ryan both left the room with puffy eyes at that time and the negotiation process was declared a failure.

After the mediation trial, a narrative emerged from Teuku Ryan’s side that a meeting with Ria Ricis to discuss the possibility of reconciliation had been held. However, this news was denied by Ricis’s team of lawyers, who stated that they had not received any invitation from Ryan.

Until now, Ria Ricis’ desire to separate from Teuku Ryan has not changed.