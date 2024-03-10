Elections in Portagallo: who are the candidates and what are the possible scenarios

Polling stations have opened in Portugal for early legislative elections following the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa. The vote could establish the far right’s newfound influence for the first time since the Carnation Revolution 50 years ago. does. The 10.8 million voters are called upon to choose their country’s political direction after the end of the nine-year Costa era. And even if the polls give a slight advantage to the right, they predict a scenario without an absolute majority, in which pacts will be necessary to form a government and the far right, which has been given a boost by the corruption scandals of recent months. – she could play a key role as the third most voted force.

These elections will take place just over two years after the previous ones, because Costa’s third mandate, although it should have been the most stable since he had an absolute majority, has been halved. On November 7, Portugal plunged into a political crisis after a series of arrests and searches led to charges of influence peddling against Costa’s chief of staff and his infrastructure minister. Costa resigned, saying he would not seek a new mandate to lead the country. And the President of Portugal, conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, decided to call early elections to resolve the political crisis.

Today’s vote will mark the debut of two major candidates in the presidential race. Costa’s resignation effectively led to the election of a new Socialist leader, Pedro Nuno Santos, who just a year earlier had resigned as infrastructure minister embroiled in a dispute over a €500,000 compensation paid by airline TAP to an administrator. Santos, considered militant and the face of the very left wing of the Socialist Party, lowered his tone during the campaign to please all sections of the party as well as appeal to the centrist electorate; and now the Portuguese Socialist Party (PS) received 33.1% of the votes.

On the other front is Luis Montenegro, president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, center-right) and leader of the Democratic Alliance coalition, which includes the Christian Democrats, with 29.6% of the vote. Despite the technical draw, the latest polls show a victory for the Democratic Alliance, with more than 30% of the vote and about five points ahead of the Socialists. However, the Alliance would not have received an absolute majority even if it had agreed with the Liberal Initiative, which had already shown its readiness to support the Conservative government.

Here is the role of the far-right Chegi (Basta) with 16.7% in the polls, which could more than double the number of seats in parliament (12 in 2012, only one seat in 2019). Its leader, Andre Ventura, who maintains friendly relations with Matteo Salvini, has capitalized on Portuguese frustration and anger at the lack of change over the past 50 years. Ventura used social media to reach younger voters hungry for real change and greater economic and job opportunities at home so they would no longer have to emigrate.

The fourth and fifth places will go respectively to the Left Bloc (6.6%) and the CDU, consisting of communists and greens (4%). They are followed by the Liberal Initiative (3.9%), PAN for Animal Rights (2%) and Livre (1.7%). There are 4.4% of undecided voters – according to some polls it could be as high as 20% – some of whom already voted by remote early voting last Sunday, a total of 208 thousand.

However, with the numbers at hand, neither of the two blocs should win the 116 seats needed to guarantee a majority government, so Chega – an Islamophobic nationalist party – is positioning itself as a potential kingmaker should Montenegro’s right-wing coalition manage to secure the most votes. The Democratic Alliance leader has repeatedly said he will not enter into a government deal with the far right, calling on voters to vote together for his right-wing conservative coalition. Another possible political scenario involves support for Montenegro from Santos, who has said he is willing to make a centre-right government “vital” to Portugal’s stability. However, if the Socialists win a majority, the rest of Portugal’s left parties should unite behind a minority government led by Santos.