“Absolutely fascinating, surprising and singular” – The Guardian

“A fun and inspiring tale” – Screen International

“A hilarious delight from start to finish” – Little White Lies

With these words they describe the upcoming film, I Delinquenti by Rodrigo Moreno with Esteban Bigliardi and Daniel Elias, let’s find out immediately what it’s about!

MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, announces the theatrical release date, trailer and poster for Rodrigo Moreno’s (El Custodio) film, The Delinquents. The film, presented at the 41st Torino Film Festival, will be released in theaters on 11 April 2024 in collaboration with Lucky Red. Starring Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi, Margarita Molfino and Germán De Silva, I Delinquenti had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The Delinquents

Buenos Aires bank clerk Morán (Daniel Eliás) dreams up a plan to break free from corporate monotony: steal enough money to support himself on a modest pension, then confess and serve his sentence in prison while his colleague keeps the money. Soon, under pressure from a company investigator, accomplice Román (Esteban Bigliardi) travels to a remote location to hide the money. There he meets a mysterious woman who will transform her life forever.

Argentine director Rodrigo Moreno’s latest film, Delinquenti featuring MUBI and Lucky Red blends the existential and the playful to explore the very nature of freedom. Brimming with timeless beauty, this cinematic discovery is by turns surreal, funny, romantic, surprising, and enchanting.

Watch the trailer here!

Rodrigo Moreno

Born in October 1972 in Buenos Aires, director Rodrigo Moreno cultivates the cinema that we can define as “New Argentina Cinema”. He graduated in Cinema at the Universidad del Cine in Buenos Aires and has been teaching this art since 1996. In 1993 he wrote his first film Nosostros which won the Bilbao International Festival of Documentary and Short Films. In 2006, the first film that he wrote completely by himself was released, called El Custodio, which gave him fame and glory. I Delinquenti will be released in 2024

Bad

MUBI is a place to discover ambitious films from iconic directors to emerging auteurs. All carefully selected by MUBI programmers. With MUBI GO, members in some countries can get a free ticket every week to see the best upcoming movies. And Notebook explores all aspects of film culture — both on paper and online. MUBI is the largest community of film fans, worldwide. Available in 190 countries, with over 15 million members worldwide. In January 2022, MUBI acquired renowned sales and production companies The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions.

Lucky Red

Andrea Occhipinti is the president and founder of Lucky Red. Since 1987 it has distributed and produced the best of independent cinema, bringing the Italian public closer to great directors such as Alejandro Amenabar, Lars Von Trier, Wong Kar Way, Park Chan Wook, Michael Haneke, Jean Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Mario Martone, Robert Altman, Frank Oz, Atom Egoyan, Hayao Miyazaki.

Lucky Red films have often received the most prestigious awards at the most important film festivals: six times the Golden Lion in Venice (Vive L’Amour, Magdalene, The Return, Still Life, The Wrestler, A Pigeon Sitting on a Branch Reflects about existence), twice the Golden Bear in Berlin (The Wedding Banquet, Tuya’s Wedding); Palme d’Or in Cannes with 4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days, The White Ribbon, The Life of Adele.

Since 2016, Lucky Red has intensified its production work by opening a dedicated section within the company, managing in a short time to bring success to films such as On My Skin, The Befana Comes at Night, 18 Gifts, I Am Santa Claus, The prince of Rome, Shark Teeth, The most beautiful century of my life. He produced the films Sotto il sole di Riccione and Sotto il sole di Amalfi for Netflix, the highly successful series Sono Lillo and Elf me for Amazon, and the series Il Processo and Christian for TV. Filming of the TV series Belcanto began in January 2024.

In 2019 Lucky Red won the David di Donatello as Best Producer for the film Sulla Mia Pelle and in 2022 for the film Freaks Out. To date, Lucky Red has over 550 titles in its catalogue.