Airbag systems are now commonplace in the automotive world, and have been mandatory for several years. In the motorcycle world, the topic has not yet been touched upon, with the exception of various systems studied and now consolidated to be equipped inside or over protective clothing. However, these are limited to the protection of the chest, back and part of the neck.

However, Honda has been pursuing a new line of airbag development for years now which could finally bring motorcyclists the same or almost the same type of protection in terms of safety that motorists have inside the passenger compartment.

Honda’s first experiment dates back to 2006, in which the Gold Wing was equipped with an airbag located in the front which however only protects the pilot in the event of head-on collisions. This worked in combination with the riding position of the motorbike, which causes the rider to be collected thanks to the large seat placed low, while it was not functional on other types of motorbikes in which the rider moves more.

The idea of ​​the Japanese technicians has therefore evolved and led to the presentation of several patent applications showing various solutions: the basic concept is to have an airbag integrated into the saddle which protects the user in the event of an accident, with the possibility that this will detach following the pilot in cases where he is thrown away.