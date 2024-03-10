Suara.com – The life of former football player Kurnia Meiga was in the spotlight after he was in debt to pay for treatment for his illness.

Kurnia Meiga’s condition also made netizens sad. Moreover, he did many things to stay alive.

Luckily now, the former Indonesian national team goalkeeper is starting to recover. Most recently, he just got a job as an advertising model.

This can be seen in Lambe Turah’s latest post on Instagram.

“Hmmm, continued success, bro,” wrote the Lambe Turah account as a caption.

In the short video uploaded, Kurnia Meiga appears to be an advertising model for perfume products.

Not waiting long, the post was immediately flooded with netizen comments.

“Watch out for his wife asking for a reconciliation again hahaha,” said @rai***.

Kurnia Meiga and Wife (Instagram)

“Respect for giving me a job,” added @ala***.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you for giving me the job,” added @keb***.

“The aroma of success appears again,” continued @fam***.

As is known, Kurnia Meiga is having financial difficulties after suffering from a rare disease. He even sold his medals for daily living expenses.

Not only that, Kurnia Meiga was also caught selling chips.

In the midst of his struggle to recover and recover, Kurnia Meiga and his wife divorced. Regarding this, the ex-wife denied that the separation occurred because Kurnia Meiga fell into poverty.

He said there were reasons he couldn’t reveal to the public.