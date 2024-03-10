The heat in Venezuela has become a recurring issue that worries the population. In the midst of an already complex situation, rising temperatures add an additional layer of difficulty. Since the first quarter of the year, high temperatures have been the norm across the country, raising questions about how much longer they will last and what measures can be taken to mitigate their effects.

Concern about the duration of heat waves in Venezuela is palpable. Inameh, the entity in charge of seismic and meteorological surveillance in the country, has warned about a probable progressive increase in temperatures. Experts such as meteorologist Luis Vargas, in recent statements, suggest that these conditions could extend until the second quarter of the year. The projections point to a challenging panorama that requires attention and preparation on the part of the population.

Until when will there be heat waves in Venezuela?

The uncertainty about the duration of heat waves in Venezuela is a latent concern. Although predictions may vary, different sources suggest that these extreme conditions could persist until June 2024. Meteorologist Luis Vargas, recognized for his experience in the area, has highlighted the importance of staying informed about the forecasts and taking preventive measures against the heat. intense.

Expert warns of high temperatures. Photo: Luis Vargas

How to combat heat waves in Venezuela?

Given the prolonged exposure to high temperatures, it is essential to adopt measures to protect yourself from the heat in Venezuela. Experts recommend staying hydrated, seeking refuge in cool places during the hours of greatest solar radiation and avoiding direct exposure to the sun. Additionally, wearing light clothing and fans can help relieve discomfort caused by extreme heat.

Staying informed about weather forecasts and following the recommendations of authorities are key steps to protect health and well-being in the midst of adverse weather conditions.

The heat wave in Latin America is significantly affecting biodiversity in the region. Photo: LR composition/National Geographic

Why do heat waves occur in Venezuela?

Heat waves in Venezuela are the result of various factors, including climate change and meteorological phenomena. Rising global temperatures have generated an increase in the frequency and intensity of these events around the world. In the specific case of Venezuela, factors such as deforestation and uncontrolled urbanization can contribute to aggravating this problem.

Extreme heat causes one in 3 deaths from skin cancer. Photo: LR composition

What maximum temperatures will the heat reach in Venezuela?

According to estimates by experts such as Luis Vargas, maximum temperatures in Venezuela could reach up to 38 °C during the most intense heat waves. These figures represent a challenge for the health and well-being of the population, especially for those who do not have access to adequate cooling systems.

Heat waves could reach 40 degrees. Photo: Inameh

In which places in Venezuela will heat waves be felt the most?

Although heat waves affect the entire Venezuelan territory, there are some regions that could experience more extreme conditions. Densely populated urban areas, such as Caracas and Maracaibo, are often especially vulnerable due to the urban heat island effect. Additionally, areas with less plant cover and greater sun exposure may experience even higher temperatures.