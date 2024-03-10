loading…

Gaza boy Yazan Kafarneh, who was so hungry his skull could be seen, died last Monday. Photos of his condition have touched the hearts of the international community. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Yazan Kafarneh, a boy in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, is only 10 years old. But he died after struggling to survive in severe starvation conditions.

It was so serious that the skull beneath Kafarneh’s pale face was clearly visible. His photos touched the hearts of the international community after they were published in the New York Times newspaper on Saturday (9/3/2024). In an instant the photos spread on various social media.

Yazan Kafarneh and many other Gaza children are suffering from severe hunger after Israel prevented the entry of humanitarian aid while the Zionist military was at war with Hamas. Aid has only been allowed in in recent weeks after strong international pressure.

Photos and articles about Kafarneh’s famine conditions were published after the United States (US) media was criticized for admitting that an article parroting Israeli atrocity propaganda regarding mass rape by Hamas on October 7 2023 did not have sufficient evidence.

Now, the newspaper also admits Israel’s use of mass starvation methods against the Gaza population in the war.

“It’s easy to trace the skull beneath a Gaza boy’s face,” the article begins, written with the help of Bilal Shbair, a Gaza resident who has been collaborating with the newspaper in recent days after months of criticism for its coverage.

“In one series of news photos of the boy, Yazan Kafarneh, taken with his family’s permission as he fought for his life, his long-haired eyes stared out, unfocused,” the article continued.

“By Monday, Yazan was dead.”

“Photos of Yazan circulating on social media quickly brought him to face famine in Gaza,” added the New York Times, acknowledging a phenomenon that is gradually forcing major media to respond to the inadequacy of their reporting.