Given the increase in dengue cases, not only in Mexico, but on the American continent, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued an epidemiological alert on February 16.

“In the first weeks of 2024, (there is) an exponential increase in reported cases in several countries in the Region of the Americas, which follows a year in which the highest number of dengue cases reported in recent decades was recorded in the Americas,” PAHO detailed.

The organization urgently called on member states to intensify efforts and actions to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito, in addition to continuing surveillance, early diagnosis and timely treatment of dengue cases.

In Mexico, during the first five epidemiological weeks of 2024, a 368% increase in dengue cases was reported compared to the same period in 2023.

The states that reported the most cases were Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Guerrero. The cumulative incidence rate at week 5 is 14.7 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

“2023 was the year with the highest record of dengue cases in the region of the Americas, with a total of 4 million 565 thousand 911 cases (7 thousand 653 serious and 2 thousand 340 deaths).

Of the total cases reported in 2023, the Southern Cone subregion recorded 71% of the accumulated cases in the Americas, followed by the Central American Isthmus and Mexico with 14%, and the Andean subregion with 13% of the cases. Compared to 2022, there was a 62% increase in reported dengue cases during 2023.

In the case of Jalisco, last year, the federal Ministry of Health registered 941 infections in the Entity, while in 2022 there were only 68.

Roberto Carlos Rivera, director of Health Evidence and Intelligence of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, reported that as of January 20, there were seven confirmed infections in the state.

Dr. José de Jesús Segura, director of the Disease Control and Prevention area of ​​the OPD Health Services of Jalisco, warned since the end of last year that cases could increase in 2024.

Among the causes is the migratory flow of people from regions where dengue serotypes 3 and 4 circulate, and being new to Mexico, people are sensitive to contracting the disease.

Since 2023, there have been cases in Jalisco with serotype 3.

Recommendations against dengue

The Mexican Social Security Institute issued a series of recommendations to prevent the spread of dengue: wear clothing that covers most of the body to reduce bites, apply mosquito repellent, use a canopy or cloth that covers your bed completely, install mosquito nets on doors and windows, avoid the accumulation of garbage, remove containers where water accumulates, constantly wash water containers, as well as water tanks and cisterns. He also recommended using larvicides in containers and special insecticides to eliminate the fly in its adult phase.

If you have symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, pain behind the eyes, rash, nausea and vomiting, you should go to a health center, avoid self-medication or call the dengue care call center with telephone. 33 3823 3220.

