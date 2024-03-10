Rupert Murdoch at the age of 93 will marry for the fifth time, the lucky one is a retired molecular biologist.

Wedding is a celebration of love, whether you opt for a religious ceremony or not. In both cases it has not only a moral but also a legal value. When you decide to take this important step, there are several things to organize and sort out. Rupert Murdoch is an expert in these preparations, given that at the age of 93, he decided to marry his partner Elena Zhukova. This is the fifth marriage for the billionaire.

Rupert Murdoch

Keith Rupert Dylan Murdoch is an Australian-born American entrepreneur, publisher and television producer. He is the founder and owner of a vast empire specializing in the mass media sector. Forbs in 2022 estimated his marriage at 22 billion. In 2023, after a 70-year career, Rupert Murdoch decided to leave every operational position at Fox and News Corp. Known not only as an entrepreneur, but also for his private life and the scandals connected to him.

Rupert Murdoch

In a few months, Rupert Murdoch will marry his partner Elena Zhukova; for the man this is the fifth marriage. The first in 1956 with Patricia Booker, followed by the one with Anna Torv in 1967, in 1999 he married Wendi Deng and in 2016 the fourth marriage with Jerry Hall, with whom he officially divorced in August 2022. But Rupert has not closed to love and in the summer of 2023 he began dating Elena Zhukova, introduced to him years earlier by his third wife Wendi.

Elena Zhukova

The man, through one of his publicists, announced their imminent marriage. The 67-year-old woman is a retired molecular biologist. The ceremony will take place in California at one of Murdoch’s estates, most likely in July. Already in 2022, after the divorce from his fourth wife, several rumors had hypothesized a new marriage for the billionaire. But according to what his spokesmen reported, the relationship in question had ended and therefore no marriage would be celebrated. Today, however, the happy event with Elena Zhukova seems certain.