Edenvale, 10 March 2024 – Italian golf is becoming increasingly popular around the world. Matteo Manassero achieves a great feat and returns to success on the DP World Tour ten years later.

Blue, the symbol of green sport, performs strongly in Edenvale, South Africa. And he won his fifth title on the course, winning the Jonsson Workwear Open with 262 (68 61 67 66, -26) shots. He did so after taking the lead in the second round, making an extraordinary comeback from 20th place in the race.

At the par 72 Glendower GC course in Dowerglen, a suburb of Edenvale in South Africa, in a tournament organized in partnership with the Sunshine Tour, his four consecutive birdies on the last four holes were decisive in a tight final round (66, -6, seven birdies and one bogey) with which he trailed England’s Jordan Smith by three strokes and South Africa’s Triston Lawrence and Sean Norris in second place with 265 (-23). In fifth position with 266 (-22) is Spaniard Angel Hidalgo, in sixth with 267 (-21) are South African Oliver Becker and another Iberian Ivan Cantero and in eighth with 268 (-20) is Scotsman Connor Syme. For the title, Manassero received a check for €232,912 out of a prize fund of approximately €1,380,000 (official figure: $1,500,000).

The Italian has not won on the circuit since September 2022, when Guido Migliozzi scored at the Open de France.

Statements from FIG President Franco Chimenti: “I am happy and excited. Matteo Manassero’s return to success on the DP World Tour after almost 11 years since his last appearance fills me with pride. Italian golf has found one of its greatest champions. I always said that the results will come after the Ryder Cup, these are just the first effects. His story should not only be told, but also taken as an example. Manassero won a lot when he was very young, collecting record after record. Then, as often happens in golf, he struggled. When everyone thought he was a complete golfer, he started from the bottom. Step by step, circle by circle, with sacrifice, work and determination, he returned to the ranks of the greats. There could not have been better news, including in connection with the Olympic Games in Paris. Manassero is a phenomenon and Italian golf cannot ignore his talent. Never overdo it, serious, charismatic, driven, he is a source of pride for Italian sport.”

Statements from CONI President Giovanni Malago: “The story of Manassero is a story that needs to be told and remembered. This demonstrates that in sports, as in life, it is important to never give up. It is also a result of his ability to cope with difficult contexts, even on a personal level, over all these years. It seemed to public opinion and professionals that talent was lost. Italian sport is very happy to have found a champion again. Manassero’s feat in South Africa will take place in a week, another one characterized by very important results, such as those achieved in swimming, taekwondo, rugby, speed skating, judo, biathlon, snowboarding, gymnastics and skiing thanks to Federica Brignone, who reached 26 -th place. success at the World Championships, consolidating his record. All this represents a very important hope, also from an Olympic point of view. I have always supported the thesis: to try to perform as well as in Tokyo, in Paris we have only one chance: to win medals in those sports that we did not win in Japan. This is a big bet that starts from afar. CONI, the Olympic training body, has been working side by side with the federations for four years. Manassero plays golf today with no disrespect to any other Italian golf champion and this is a new opportunity that we are proud of. And let me say that this result is also one of the consequences of the Italian Ryder Cup.”

Success was 3,942 days in the making – Manassero, a 30-year-old player from Negrar (Virginia), had a distinguished amateur career, establishing himself in many important tournaments as the “youngest” to receive the title, a label with which he opened his palmares during the DP World Tour (at the time of the European Tour) when at 17 years, 6 months and 5 days he won the Castello Masters in Spain in 2010. This was followed by victories at the Malaysian Open (2011), Barclays Singapore Open (2012) and the BMW PGA Championship on May 26, 2013, 3,942 days ago. After a long difficult period, he showed signs of recovery in 2020 on the Alps Tour, winning the Toscana Alps Open, and finally last year he was one of the protagonists of the Challenge Tour, with two successes (Copenhagen Challenge and Italian Challenge Open), regaining his title. for the main circuit, finishing ninth in the Road to Mallorca (Order of Merit). It is worth remembering fifth place at the beginning of the season at the South African Open. Manassero, who is now aiming to qualify for the Paris Olympics, and Marco Crespi are the only Italian players to have won all three continental tours.

The rest of the Italians are close to the top ten Andrea Pavan, 11th with 270 (68 67 67 68, -18) throws, who was always in a good ranking, maintaining a very regular pace and finishing with a score of 68 (-4, one eagle). , four birds, two scarecrows). In the middle of the ranking is Lorenzo Scalise, 35th with 275 (70 67 68 70, -13), and at the bottom is Francesco Laporta, 71st with 284 (72 67 75 70, -4).

Photo of Sunshine Tour from FederalGolf.it