Genius: MLK/X will arrive in Italy on Disney+, starting from Wednesday 13 March. The new season of the National Geographic anthology series is dedicated to two iconic figures such as Martin Luther King and Malcom

Genius: MLK/X, the synopsis

The series traces their formative years, influenced by strong fathers and injustices, and the complex and complementary stories that shaped the identities of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, making them the change they wanted to see in the world. This series offers an intimate look into their lives, showing them not only as public leaders, but also as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, highlighting their humanity behind the iconic figures.

With their formidable wives (Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz) always by their side, King and X emerge as two visionaries who led a movement.

Genius: MLK/X, the cast and producers

The cast of Genius: MLK/X consists of Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) as Malcolm May Destroy You – Trauma and rebirth) as Coretta Scott King and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as Betty Shabazz. The series also stars Emmy-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us), in one of the last roles he played before his death.

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Kristen Zolner serve as executive producers for Imagine Television, while Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Francie Calfo serve as executive producers for Undisputed Cinema. Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon serve as showrunners and executive producers. Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane serve as executive producers for Madison Wells, while Sam Sokolow serves as executive producer for EUE/Sokolow.

Jeff Stetson (The Meeting) wrote the pilot episode and is executive producer. Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth) directed the pilot episode and also served as executive producer. Ambassador Shabazz acted as consulting producer. The series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

Genius: MLK/X, il trailer

Genius: MLK/X will be available March 13 exclusively on Disney+.