Frosinone, March 10, 2024 – The flight squad arrested a 23-year-old Albanian for a shooting that occurred last night in Frosinone, in a bar in Via Aldo Moro. The shooting left one man dead and three injured, one seriously. Three more men, all Albanians, who have already been identified, are actively wanted by the police. The clash for control over the areas where drugs were sold – this is exactly the path investigators are now following.

The ambush occurred yesterday, Saturday, March 9, at 19:00 in a restaurant on Aldo Moro Street. Two of the wounded were taken to the Spaziani Hospital, and another in very serious condition was transferred to the Umberto I Hospital in Rome. We understand that camera images from the area where the ambush took place are currently being examined.

According to the initial reconstruction, the four, all Albanians, were attacked while they were sitting in a restaurant that was very crowded during an aperitif. At that point, one of the Albanians, all between 20 and 25 years old, allegedly pulled out a pistol, a semi-automatic one, and started shooting. The victim, a young man with a criminal record, received a gunshot wound to the neck. He died on the sidewalk in front of a bar after doctors tried in vain to revive him using cardiac massage.

A skirmish over control of the drug trade is possible

A clash for control of drug plazas: this is the path detectives investigating the shooting will now be following.

The 23-year-old man who allegedly fired the shots was arrested overnight by members of the Flying Squad, while three other compatriots, who have already been identified, are being actively sought.

It was 7:20 pm yesterday and Via Aldo Moro, a city thoroughfare, was still filled with people strolling through the shops when panic broke out at the bar tables among young people drinking an aperitif. The shots scared those present. Then the bodies of four people fell to the ground. A scene that shocked not only passers-by and bar patrons, but the entire city. (Source: Adnkronos)

