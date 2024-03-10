Leonardo Castro, along with his wife and son Isaac, caused thousands of reactions on his TikTok account when he recounted his journey in the United States. Natives of Colombia, they decided to record every moment since their arrival in the North American country. An arduous path in which they had to start washing cars, but now they have a food business that is profitable. Thus they fulfilled the long-awaited American dream. They shared their story in a viral video on the Chinese social network.

How did a Colombian couple conquer the American dream in the United States?

In recent days, the case of a Colombian couple who managed to migrate to the United States was announced. In the viral video, they explain that they started working in different jobs until they decided to start their own business.

“We are a family starting out in the United States: Leonardo, Valentina and Isaac. Two years ago we set out. We left Colombia and arrived in the city of Chicago to live the American dream like everyone else. We worked on whatever they gave us, taking away snow, in construction and various companies. We had no impediment to work,” Leonardo said in his viral video.

Despite the hard work the couple had, they could not have the time necessary to care for their little one. For that reason they started a car washing business.

“We started with a car washing project in the city of Chicago. We did well in the summer, but in the winter production fell a little,” Leonardo continued.

Then they both had the idea of ​​starting a food business, specifically Colombian food. “We were dedicated to selling food and that’s how we started,” she continued.

Colombian couple conquered the American dream by selling food in the United States

In the same video, uploaded to TikTok, the user says that the start of the food business took off well. “We dedicated ourselves to selling food and that’s how we started. Our first sale was stuffed arepas, very famous in Colombia. In addition, I dedicated myself to recording everything we were doing, on social networks, to show people,” he continued. .

Then, they decided to start with other products, such as salchipapas and tamales. Their products became more popular among Latino citizens in Chicago. The recipe for success was to alternate the products as the weeks progressed, rotating between fruit salads, tamales and sausages.

“It was very hard for us, since we had never made tamales, but we already had time to spend with the child and yes, we did not stop there. The third product that we put on sale in Chicago was the Colombian salchipapa, which we started making every weekend. From Friday to Sunday.”

The success was almost immediate. As they became famous, they began to sell the products in the places where they worked before, spreading the business with their acquaintances.

Food business expands to other states in the United States

While Valentina stayed at home to work and sell on the weekends, Leonardo undertook a trip to the south to spread the Colombian food business. They traveled with their meals to Orlando, Miami and Tampa in the state of Florida.