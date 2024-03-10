The authorities raised the death toll from the storm in France to four this Sunday, after two lifeless bodies were discovered inside a vehicle in Goudargues (Gard), where they were searching for two women reported missing since this morning.

Rescue teams continue to search for the four remaining missing persons, all of them in the southeast of the country (Gard and Ardèche departments) and among whom are two minors, aged 4 and 13, and their father.

The first fatality reported due to bad weather was that of an 80-year-old fisherman, swallowed this Sunday by the tide on the island of Ré, on the west coast of the country.

The Belgian, aged about 60, lost his life when his vehicle was hit in the north of the Gard by the current of water while he was trying to cross a bridge, despite the fact that the authorities had prohibited its use.

The man was accompanied by another occupant who was able to escape from the car and be rescued after spending two hours sheltering in the branches of a tree.

Two missing minors

Firefighters continue to search for three people in the Dions (Gard) area, including the two minors and their father; to two women in their 50s who were heading to Spain – although they did not have that nationality -, disappeared in Goudargues (Gard); and a man whose trace was lost in Saint-Martin-de-Valama (Ardèche).

Both the departments of Gard and Ardéche are affected by Storm Monica, characterized by its torrential rains that are expected to subside during this day.

Four helicopters, drones and 300 firefighters are mobilized in search and rescue operations in this area of ​​the country.

Meanwhile, the French Atlantic coast is under the influence of an atmospheric depression other than Storm Monica.

The western coast, which runs from the Spanish border of the Basque Country to Brittany, is on alert due to the waves and sudden tides, which, for the moment, have claimed the life of the 80-year-old fisherman.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions