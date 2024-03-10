loading…

Alan Diehl, a former US NTSB investigator, believes the MH370 pilot wanted to take the plane to the American military base in Diego Garcia. Photo/YouTube REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Alan Diehl, a former United States (US) National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator, believes the pilot of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 or MH370 wanted to take the plane to the American military base in Diego Garcia.

With this theory, Diehl believes most of the wreckage of MH370 is almost 3,500 miles north of the focus of the search so far.

Alan Diehl, who has more than 30 years of experience investigating plane crashes, believes the missing Boeing 777 crashed into the Andaman Sea, which is northwest of Malaysia.

Last Friday, it was 10 years since the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 with 239 people on board. The plane disappeared after taking off from Kuala Lumpur airport to Beijing, China.

Diehl believes the MH370 pilot, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, wanted to make a political statement against the regime of the day: the government of Prime Minister Najib Razak. “By confiscating the plane, flying it clandestinely across Malaysia, taking it to the American military base in Diego Garcia, where he is expected to broadcast his manifesto en route, landing the plane and releasing the passengers,” he told Fox News, which was reported on Sunday (10 /3/2024).

There are many theories with a wide range of possibilities, but Diehl’s new idea—if true—would completely change search efforts, which have largely focused on the southern Indian Ocean near Australia’s southwestern coast.

Ten years after MH370 mysteriously vanished without a trace, the only thing the families and friends of the 239 victims can cling to are the emerging theories—no matter how ridiculous they may be—because the reality is that the governments involved have no clear answers. Certain.

It’s still hard to imagine how a routine flight on March 8, 2014, from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, to Beijing, China, veered off course after a series of strange, sharp turns, lost radar contact and then disappeared.

Diehl, a research psychologist who has dedicated his life to recreating the possible actions of pilots and plane crews by analyzing their mental states, believes that the turns and the plane’s electronics going dark were intentional.