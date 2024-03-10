Suara.com – Aji Yusman explained the reasons for opening another donation for his youngest daughter. He said that treatment through BPJS did not have any impact on the child’s health condition, so further action was needed.

“We actually started using BPJS yesterday, but there haven’t been any significant changes,” said Aji Yusman in a post on Instagram, Sunday (10/3/2024).

Aji Yusman, who lacked funds to take further medical steps for his daughter, had no choice but to open a donation.

“Any amount means a lot to us at this time,” said Aji Yusman.

With this explanation, Aji Yusman, who had received criticism for his decision to open donations for his child’s treatment, is now starting to receive support. Several Instagram users appeared to be busy reporting Aji’s situation to other artists such as Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina and Atta Halilintar.

“We help tag big accounts, bro,” said the account owner @dwi.retno***.

There are also Instagram users who suggest a powerful treatment method for the disease suffered by Aji Yusman’s daughter.

“My nephew is the same, like that too. Thank God he deflated himself after routinely using Aquacell bandages,” explained the account owner @mhita***.

Aji Yusman was met in the Jagakarsa area, South Jakarta on Thursday (12/1/2023) [Suara.com/Rena Pangesti]

Aji Yusman responded to the high level of public attention regarding the child’s condition one by one. He expressed his gratitude for the various prayers and good suggestions given.

Previously, Aji Yusman reported that his youngest daughter had been attacked by a digestive virus. This makes the child’s stomach swell and causes excruciating pain.

“There is an abnormality in digestion, there are bacteria in the stomach. So if you hold it, the stomach becomes hard, and then it gets bigger over time,” explained Aji Yusman on Trans TV’s Rumpi program recently.

“Usually when it’s like that, from half 2 to half 8 in the morning the child seems to be feeling sick, so he becomes fussy,” continued the soap opera actor.

Aji Yusman himself was initially criticized because he did not explain that he had tried to treat the child through BPJS, but to no avail. He only said that the donation activity had to be carried out because his savings had run out when his daughter’s condition got worse.