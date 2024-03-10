There is growing opposition among football fans to the proposed appointment of Frank Paau (65) as the new chairman of the KNVB. As last week, fans made it clear on banners at matches this weekend that they are against the arrival of Amsterdam’s current police chief.

Texts against Paau were seen in the last two rounds of home matches for Feyenoord, Ajax, PSV, Twente and AZ. Feyenoord and Ajax fans’ associations opposed the appointment in separate statements last week. The bottom line is that they consider Paau, who has spent the last 25 years dealing with fans in various police positions, to be too repressive towards football fans.

Recently, Paauw, as chief of police in Amsterdam, confronted the traveling public at a European risk competition. In his opinion, this asks too much of the police. For example, he considered that the presence of 700 police at the match between Ajax and Olympique Marseille in September was excessive. He believes that such a large effort to march 2,600 fans from another country “through the city” is “no longer responsible,” he said in late January during a roundtable discussion about football violence in The Hague.

There he hinted that in Dutch professional football he is also against away fans. Paau mentioned matches between Ajax and Feyenoord, where away fans have not been welcomed since 2009 due to violent incidents. This will lead to a huge increase in police capacity, he said. “I think it makes the atmosphere in the stadiums more relaxed. And that it might even be better for the club’s income.” By this he meant fewer security measures and no need to leave empty seats as a buffer between home and away fans.

These statements are sensitive to the fanatical fans who often follow their club across the country. A year ago, Paau sent a letter from the National Police to all police forces advising them to ban Groningen and Cambur fans from all away matches until further notice.

“Broad delegation”

Paau has held the football portfolio for the National Police for many years. In this role, he is part of the “steering group for football and security”, which also includes the ministry, the prosecutor’s office and the KNVB. The group advises on various security issues. Previously he was the head of the Rotterdam Feyenoord district and was responsible for the De Kuip stadium, he later became the chief of police of the same city. Since 2019 he has been the chief of police of Amsterdam.

A week and a half ago, it was announced that Paau had been nominated to succeed association chairman Just Spi. The vote on Paau will take place during the association’s extraordinary meeting on March 28 in Zeist – its expected start date is June 1. A majority vote of sixty members is required – thirty club representatives from professional football and thirty council members from amateur football.

The mood could become “exciting”, expects chairman Matthijs Keuning of Supporterscollectief Nederland, a partnership of supporters’ associations. “The fans have already discussed this or will discuss this with their club board, who will ultimately vote. Fans are calling on clubs to vote against his appointment.”

Paau was recommended by the selection committee. According to the association, it included a “broad delegation” that included representatives from the Eredivisie CV and the KNVB. The committee called Paau “a tried and tested leader in an extremely complex, highly socially significant force field.”

But the Dutch Fans Collective was not asked in advance how Paauw felt about fans, Keuning says. “Perhaps that would be good. It would be expected that this would cause resistance.”

At the end of January, KNVB signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the Supporters Collective to strengthen cooperation. The “interests” of the fans are “an important part of the KNVB’s decision-making”, said Marianne van Leeuwen, the KNVB’s director of professional football.

According to Koening, the proposed appointment of Paau contradicts this. According to him, the fight against violence from fans often consists only of punishment and repression. “Although more attention needs to be paid to prevention and, above all: hospitality. Accepting supporters is normal, and behavior is usually normal,” he wrote in an opinion piece in the NRC in August.

Welcoming and safe

He believes Paau’s candidacy is “an unwise move,” Keuning says. “Based on the past, you think this is not the kind of person who will stand up for his supporters. As far as we are concerned, you have put someone in there who is much more interested in fans and football, who can be a driving force behind stadium hospitality. He’s already starting from such a huge disadvantage, which is also not good for the KNVB.”

In response to a question, a KNVB spokesman said a “very thorough process” had been completed. “The arguments against Frank’s appointment are mainly that he is now the chief of police and acted in that position based on the interests of the police, which sometimes did not correspond to the interests of some supporters. The police, clubs and KNVB have been working intensively together for many years to make football in the Netherlands welcoming and safe. Frank will, of course, immediately commit himself to the entire football community as Chairman of the Association.” When Paau joins the KNVB, he will retire completely from his police position.

