Fiumicino, March 10, 2024 – A new wave of checks carried out by the Carabinieri of Rome Airports at Leonardo da Vinci Airport allowed the identification of 8 people and the reporting of attempted thefts, as well as the imposition of sanctions on 4 NCC drivers during procurement. clients between passengers.

During the various checks carried out daily at the airport, the carabinieri of the Fiumicino airport station reported 8 travelers, in separate events, of them 5 foreign citizens and three Italians, who tried to pass free of charge the toll counters located inside the airport. , without paying while they were waiting for their flights. The military found several perfumes and cosmetics worth more than 3,000 euros.

The travelers were noticed by security personnel, who immediately alerted the carabinieri, which made it possible to recover the stolen goods and return them to the heads of commercial establishments. All of them were reported to the Civitavecchia prosecutor’s office on charges of attempted theft.

On the other hand, 4 NCC drivers were sanctioned by the carabinieri of the Fiumicino airport station, caught near arrival terminals 1 and 3, illegally soliciting clients among transit passengers, outside the stalls, without having the right to do so, for a total of about 8,256 euros.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

