Fiumicino, March 10, 2024 – March 12, 2024 from 9:00 to 13:00 on the embankment section between the 2 June Bridge and the pedestrian path, on both sides, exercises for the installation of river flood barriers. will take place .

The operation, aimed at testing the readiness and effectiveness of civil protection measures in the event of potential emergencies related to flooding of the Tiber River, will be coordinated by the local police department of Fiumicino and carried out by the Misericordia di Civil Protection Association. Fiumicino.

“Modeling and testing the timeliness and effectiveness of flood emergency responses allows local authorities and civil protection operators to assess the preparation and coordination of human and material resources needed to respond to any crisis situations.” emphasized local police chief Daniela Carola.