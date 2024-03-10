Suara.com – The DPD member who was fired by President Joko Widodo named Arya Wedakarna won the second most votes in the 2024 Regional Representative Council (DPD) Member Election in the Electoral District of Bali Province.

From the presentation by the Bali Province KPU, Arya Wedakarna won 378,300 votes, or below first place Ida Bagus Rai Dharmawijaya Mantra who got 494,698 votes.

“Thus, the recapitulation of the vote count results for the Election of DPD RI Members for the Electoral District of Bali can be accepted and ratified,” said the Chairman of the Indonesian KPU, Hasyim Asy’ari, at the Plenary Meeting for the Recapitulation of National Level Vote Counting Results of the Indonesian KPU in Jakarta, Sunday ( 10/3/2024).

In the DPD Member Election in Bali, Bali Province KPU Chairman I Dewa Agung Gede Lidartawan said that as many as 2,728,900 people exercised their voting rights.

In this legislative election, there were 2,728,900 valid ballots and invalid ballots.

“It’s suitable, yes, 2,728,900 ballot papers were used, the same, yes. So, can it be accepted?” said Hashim.

In the election for DPD members in the electoral district of Bali Province, Arya Wedakarna was number 17 on the ballot paper. The legislative candidate is listed as Shri I Gusti Ngurah Arya Wedakarna Mahendradatta Wedasteraputra Suyasa.

Previously, President Joko Widodo had signed a Presidential Decree (Keppres) regarding the inauguration of the temporary dismissal of Arya Wedakarna (AWK) as a Member of the DPD RI for the 2019-2024 term of office from the Electoral District of Bali Province and as a Member of the MPR for the 2019-2024 term of office.

According to the Special Staff Coordinator for the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ari Dwipayana, the Presidential Decree was signed by President Joko Widodo on February 22 2024.

“The Presidential Decree was issued following up on the Letter from the Chairman of the DPD RI with Letter Number AD.04.00/96/DPDRI/II/2024 dated February 6 2024,” he said via short message on Thursday (29/2).

Arya Wedakarna (AWK) became the public spotlight after his live broadcast video spread widely.

In the widely circulated video, AWK asked that the welcoming staff or frontliners at Ngurah Rai Airport, who are native Balinese, not wear head coverings.

This was stated by AWK when holding a joint meeting with Committee 1 of the DPD RI together with officials from Ngurah Rai Airport, the Ngurah Rai Customs and Excise Regional Office, and other agencies at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Friday, December 29 2023. (Antara)