Wild Moss stops. The hosts themselves, Fedez and Davide Marra (known as Mr Marra), announce it, explaining that from Monday 11 March the last three episodes of the already recorded podcast will be broadcast and then that’s it.

“We will also talk about the future of the podcast,” Fedez wrote on Instagram announcing Monday’s episode. While in a story Mr Marra reports the rapper’s words: “Given the latest vicissitudes we don’t think it’s appropriate to continue like this, it wouldn’t make sense because it’s becoming an unsustainable situation for everyone at work”, “We would absolutely like to continue this podcast”, he adds Fedez.

At the moment no further details have been provided in this regard, especially related to legal issues. “We will await the decisions of the other party and the judges since, contrary to what you have read, the issue is absolutely not resolved. (…) Either we carry it forward as we have done in the last 10 months or we leave and then who knows, maybe we’ll see each other somewhere else,” says Mr Marra.

The legal dispute

Muschio Selvaggio is at the center of a legal dispute between Fedez and Luis Sal. Last February 27, Milan judge Amina Simonetti entrusted 50% of the companies so far in the rapper’s hands to a custodian to prevent him from selling them to a third party. The decision was taken after the appeal of last February 5th with which the YouTuber, a 50% partner like Fedez, requested judicial seizure after the end of the collaboration with Chiara Ferragni’s husband. From the documents, it emerges that Fedez tried to buy Luis Sal’s shares for 350 thousand euros at the end of last year.

The civil judge’s provision reconstructs the disagreements between the two (former) partners, which had already arisen between January and February 2023 and also related to the management and contents of the program, which led Luis Sal to no longer participate in the creation and hosting the podcast Muschio Selvaggio.

However, according to Doom, the company that owns the podcast, “the provision of the Court of Milan has not yet ‘decreed’ anything: there has been no dismissal of Fedez from the management of Muschio Selvaggio. The order issued is of a precautionary nature and provides for the appointment of a custodian for the shares of the company Muschio Selvaggio srl, owned by Doom”.

Read also