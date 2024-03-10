The Neapolitan actor Gigio Morra, capable of ranging from theater to cinema, well-known face of many TV dramas and of the Rai 3 soap “Un posto al sole”, where from 2017 to 2019 he played Peppino Canfora, died in Naples at age of 78 years. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 12 March, at midday, in the church of Santa Caterina a Chiaia. It was his wife Lucia Mandarini, also an actress, who announced his passing this morning on Facebook: “My love has left me. He was a sweet, gentle man and a great actor. He left me in the greatest despair. I will Always Love You”.

Born in Naples on 26 August 1945, Gigio Morra graduated in 1966 from the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Naples. He made his debut in the theater with Eduardo De Filippo, with whom he worked from 1970 to 1980. He then acted with Carlo Cecchi and his Granteatro, then until 1989 he was part of Angelo Savelli’s company. In the theater he also worked with Maurizio Scaparro, Giuseppe Patroni Griffi, Luca De Filippo and Toni Servillo (in “La trilogia della villeggiatura” by Carlo Goldoni he acted alongside Servillo himself and Andrea Renzi). In 1982 he won the Idi prize.

At the beginning of her career Morra had a small part in the film “March Trionfale” (1976) by Marco Bellocchio, followed a few years later by her appearance in “Sogni d’oro” (1981) by Nanni Moretti. As a character actor he has been present in around twenty films, including “Io Spera che me la cava” (1992) by Lina Wertmüller, “Gomorrah” (2009) by Matteo Garrone, “Bella Dormanta” (2012) by Bellocchio, ” Welcome President!” (2013) by Riccardo Milani (2013), “Pinocchio” (2019) by Garrone, “Qui rido io” (2021) by Mario Martone, “Il sol dell’avvenire” (2023) by Moretti, “Gli attassati” (2023) ) by Lorenzo Tiberia.

Gigio Morra on television has had roles in many TV series since 2000. He starred in “Squadra antimafia 3 – Palermo Oggi”, “Inspector Montalbano”, “Imma Tataranni”, “Doc – In your hands”, “I bastardi of Pizzofalcone”. Also on TV he starred in “Filumena Marturano” (2022) by Francesco Amato.